Moscow’s proposals to reduce tensions in Donbass were blocked by Kiev at a regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. This was announced on April 28 by the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian Federation Boris Gryzlov.

“Instead of discussing issues on the merits, everything was aimed at building tangled“ legal structures ”with the aim of not recognizing Donbass as a party to the conflict,” he said.

Gryzlov also stressed that “for the sake of observing the far-fetched red lines” that contradict the Minsk agreements, Kiev “sacrifices the safety and lives” of Ukrainian citizens.

Also on that day, it became known that the TCG participants on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine could not agree on a comprehensive mechanism to control the ceasefire. Representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics proposed seven compromise versions of the document regulating the coordination mechanism for verifying and preventing violations of the ceasefire regime for agreement, but the Ukrainian side was not satisfied with any of them.

The news is supplemented.