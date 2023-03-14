Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

For the government in Kiev, the battle for the embattled city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine is also a struggle for interpretative sovereignty. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 13, 9:30 p.m: The onslaught of Russian troops on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been going on for weeks, is accompanied by a struggle for sovereignty over the interpretation of what happened in the battle. According to information from Kiev, this has long since been carried out on social media: the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication announced on Monday that Russia was using anonymous channels to spread ads on Facebook about alleged successes by Russian troops. Among other things, it is claimed that the battle for Bakhmut is “lost from the Ukrainian point of view” and “the West does not believe in Ukraine”.

It is also spread that the USA is reducing its arms deliveries because “Ukrainian authorities were caught stealing”. “The occupiers want to undermine the trust of Ukrainian society in the government by claiming that the battle for Bakhmut is lost and that our allies have left us to our own devices,” the communications authority wrote. After all, exactly the opposite is the case. However, during the war, the accounts of both the Russian and the Ukrainian side often cannot be independently verified.

A Ukrainian soldier in Bakhmut. © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

Russia wants to extend grain deal – but “only for 60 days”

Update from March 13, 6:43 p.m.: Russia wants to extend the grain deal with Ukraine by just 60 days. Russia has no objection to a further extension, but “only for 60 days,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday after talks with UN officials in Geneva. Moscow wants to see progress on a parallel deal on Russian exports before considering extending the grain deal again, he added.

Update from March 13, 5:42 p.m.: Representatives of Russia and the United Nations have started talks in Geneva on extending the grain agreement with Ukraine. UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffith and the head of the World Trade and Development Conference (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, arrived at the UN headquarters in Geneva on Monday, but initially did not comment. The Russian representation in Geneva confirmed the start of talks.

The deal was signed in July, brokered by the UN and Turkey, to allow Ukrainian grain to be safely exported through a Black Sea protection corridor. According to UN figures, more than 24.1 million tons of grain have been exported so far. At the same time, the agreement allows Russia to export fertilizer and food despite sanctions. Moscow has repeatedly complained that this agreement is not being respected.

Ukraine war: Moldova government responds to fears of Russian attacks

Update from March 13, 4:55 p.m.: While the Ukraine war is raging on, there are also repeated fears of a new Russian invasion of Moldova, which borders Ukraine. But according to the government, there is currently no threat of armed attack from abroad. “There is currently no immediate military danger for Moldova,” Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii told the AFP news agency. But there are “other types of threats affecting the security of the country – hybrid warfare,” Nosatii warned.

Russia is creating “disinformation, tensions within our society” and trying “to change the political order, to destabilize and overthrow state power,” explained the defense minister. “The biggest challenge is a series of provocations that the Russian Federation is trying to use to destabilize the situation,” he added.

For weeks, the party of pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor, who fled the country, has been holding protests against Moldova’s pro-Western government. On Sunday (March 12), thousands of people gathered again in Chisinau at a demonstration organized by Shor, among others, in front of the parliament and tried to get to the seat of government. The Moldovan government has repeatedly accused Moscow of wanting to use saboteurs disguised as anti-government demonstrators to bring about a violent overthrow of the government. Russia denies the allegations.

Ukraine war: Committee on Russia policy in the Bundestag? Strack-Zimmermann skeptical

Update from March 13, 3 p.m.: The FDP politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann has expressed skepticism about the Bundestag’s appointment of a committee of inquiry into Germany’s Russia policy before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “I think setting up a committee of inquiry is helpful when it comes to facts,” said the chair of the defense committee at the presentation of the book “The Moscow Connection” by journalists Reinhard Bingener and Markus Wehner.

However, the assessment of Russia policy is primarily about political assessments. A politician like the former SPD Foreign Minister and current Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier would probably only say in such a committee that he did the right thing at the time, but in retrospect he would judge it differently, says Strack-Zimmermann. “That’s why I understand this political approach. However, I believe that a committee of inquiry will not solve the problem.”

Ukraine war: Negotiations on grain agreement planned in Geneva

Update from March 13, 1:41 p.m: Representatives of Russia and the UN will negotiate a continuation of the grain agreement this Monday (March 13). The talks in Geneva should take place behind closed doors. The agreement expires on March 19 if Russia does not agree to a new extension.

In return, Moscow is demanding greater support for its own export business. The agreement was signed in July 2022, mediated by the UN and Turkey, to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain through a Black Sea protection corridor.

It allows Russia to export fertilizer and food despite sanctions. Moscow has repeatedly complained that this agreement is not being respected.

Ukraine war: According to the Sipri report 2022, Kiev will be the world’s third largest arms importer

Update from March 13, 12:09 p.m: As a result of the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine has become the third largest arms importer in the world. Since gaining independence in 1911, the former Soviet republic has only imported a few heavy weapons – but that changed in 2022 thanks to military aid from the USA and Europe and arms imports increased.

This emerges from a report by the peace research institute Sipri from Stockholm. Only Qatar and India are ahead of Ukraine. The most important suppliers to Kiev in the Ukraine war were the USA, as well as Poland and Germany from Europe. According to the Sipri report, the supplies were crucial to efforts to halt the Russian offensive. Russia, on the other hand, relied almost exclusively on weapons it had manufactured itself, but also procured unmanned aerial vehicles and flying bombs from Iran.

Ukraine war: Xi Jingpin wants to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Update from March 13, 11:11 am: China’s President Xi Jinping wants to travel to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting could take place as early as next week, the news agency reports Reuters citing insiders.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has been trying to strengthen its relations with China. Both countries have a very tense relationship with the United States. The government in Beijing has so far neither welcomed nor condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine. On February 24, Beijing presented a “twelve-point plan” which, among other things, calls for peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.

Ukraine war: Tichanovskaya calls Lukashenko “accomplice” of Putin

Update from March 13, 10:01 am: The Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya is certain: Alexander Lukashenko is an “accomplice” in the Russian attack on Ukraine and “carries out all of Putin’s orders,” said Svetlana Tichanovskaya on Deutschlandfunk. The ruler is selling Belarus’ independence bit by bit.

Lukashenko has ruled the former Soviet republic for more than a quarter of a century. Critics call him “Europe’s last dictator”. Created Belarus available as a deployment area for the Russian war of aggression. Tichanovskaya ran against Lukashenko in 2020. She now lives in exile in Lithuania. In her homeland she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

War in Ukraine: London plans to spend £5 billion more on the military

Update from March 13, 9:33 a.m: The government in London wants to invest almost five billion pounds (equivalent to about 5.65 billion euros) in its armed forces in the next two years. “As the world becomes more volatile and competition between countries intensifies, Britain must be ready to assert itself,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak said the increase would take defense spending from 2 percent to 2.25 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025. The goal is 2.5 percent. It was only at the end of 2020 that London had announced its highest arms spending since the end of the Cold War. According to critics, however, the army is in a dilapidated state. Great Britain is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine.

First report from March 13th: Bakhmut – Kiev once again underlined the importance of the Battle of Kiev. Key Russian forces and reserves would be tied down and suffered significant casualties, it said. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin spoke of a “very difficult” situation in the region. The information provided by both sides could not be checked independently.

Ukraine war: Prigozhin calls situation in Bakhmut “very difficult”

The situation in Bakhmut was like this because the “enemy” Ukrainians were fighting “for every yard” and delivering “endless reserves,” explained Wagner financier Prigozhin. “But we are moving forward,” the Russian state news agency quoted as saying mug further from his Telegram entry. “We will do justice to the glory of Russian weapons,” said Prigozhin, whose mercenaries are fighting on the side of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s army initiates internal investigation

The Ukrainian army opened an internal investigation into an alleged assault by an officer on a soldier at a training center in the Zhytomyr region. The command shares the outrage at the incident, the military said. The suspect is suspended and will be severely punished if proven guilty. A video had previously appeared on the Internet that allegedly shows an officer manhandling a soldier.

Ukraine War: Kharkiv badly hit by Russian attacks

A good year after the start of the Russian invasion, the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has also been hit by attacks. “Today, about 1.1 million people live in Kharkiv, that’s half as many as before the war,” said Mayor Ihor Terekhov, referring to the numerous refugees. Around 150,000 residents are homeless due to constant shelling. (AFP/dpa/frs)