Moscow: Kiev’s Law Against Russian Church Is Annihilation of True Orthodoxy”

The adoption of a law in Ukraine on the banning of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is aimed at destroying true Orthodoxy and replacing it with a false, quasi-Orthodox church, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “This is annihilation,” she said in a commentary published on Telegram, “the goal here was to destroy true canonical Orthodoxy at its roots.”

Kiev parliament bans Moscow-linked Orthodox Church

The Kiev parliament today approved a bill banning the Orthodox Church in Ukraine, which is linked to the Moscow Patriarchate and often seen as an intermediary for the Kremlin’s influence, several MPs announced. “Historic decision! The parliament passed a law banning a branch of the aggressor country in Ukraine,” MP Iryna Guerachtchenko wrote on Telegram. According to another MP, Yaroslav Jelezniak, 265 deputies voted in favor of the minimum required of 226.

EU Commission: “The offensive in Kursk is a consequence of Putin’s illegal actions”

The Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk region “is only the result and consequence of Putin’s illegal actions against Ukraine”. “Ukraine is fighting a brutal war of aggression and has the right to defend itself”, said the European Commission’s spokesman for foreign affairs Peter Stano, during the press briefing.

Zelensky announces creation of Ministry of Unity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity. “We are preparing to launch a new institution that will ensure sufficient strength of global Ukrainian unity,” he said, speaking in Dnipro at a meeting of heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic institutions, “millions of people in other countries, their ties and relations with Ukraine, protection of our common interests as a nation – all this will be the responsibility of the new institution. In fact, it should be the Ministry of Ukrainian Unity and Countering Russian Influence on Ukrainians. First of all, abroad.” “I believe that we should strengthen our institutional presence in partner countries,” he added. This was reported by the UNIAN news agency.

Donetsk, Ukraine orders evacuation of Pokrovsk: “Russian troops are close to the city”

Residents of Pokrovsk have one to two weeks to leave the city in the Donetsk region, in the face of the advance of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, so much so that the governor, Vadym Filashkin, has announced the mandatory evacuation of families with children. “More than 53,000 people, including 4,000 children, still live here. But recently the front has come too close to the Pokrovsk district,” Filashkin wrote on Telegram. “At an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents or persons replacing them from the cities of Pokrovsk and Rodynske” and surrounding towns.

As Ukrainian media recall, Pokrovsk is an important logistics hub for Ukrainian forces supporting military operations in Donetsk. On August 15, the head of the city’s military administration, Serhii Dobriak, had already called on residents to leave Pokrovsk as soon as possible, stating that Russian troops were 10 kilometers from the outskirts of the city.