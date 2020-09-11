Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleg Nemchinov stated that Kiev was transferred from the “yellow” to the “orange” quarantine zone as a result of worsening epidemiological scenario. The newspaper writes about this “News“.

On this regard, the authorities of the Ukrainian capital determined to increase the quarantine regime. So, on the territory of Kiev, it’s prohibited to carry mass occasions with the participation of greater than 100 individuals and with a couple of individual per 20 sq. M.

As well as, hostels, motels, gyms, health facilities, in addition to the admission of youngsters to kids’s camps, are suspended within the “orange zone” of the adaptive quarantine. The corresponding restrictions apply to leisure venues.

Earlier, the Ministry of International Affairs of Ukraine stated that the nation would abandon the vaccine developed in Russia for the prevention of coronavirus in favor of producers from the EU and america.

In the meantime, the variety of victims of coronavirus an infection worldwide has exceeded 900 thousand individuals. The full variety of detected circumstances of an infection has reached 27,695,130, over all the time over 18 million individuals have been cured.