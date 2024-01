Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Ombudsman, made an official request this Friday (26) to the Red Cross to find out if it had been informed by the Russian government that Ukrainian prisoners were being transported on the military plane that crashed on Wednesday (24) .

Russia claims that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be exchanged on the same day died in the accident, along with three Russian soldiers who were escorting them, as well as six crew members. According to the Russian version, the plane was shot down by missiles fired by Ukraine, which neither confirmed nor denied the fact.

“I want to receive an official response from the International Committee of the Red Cross as to whether the Russian Federation reported that it would transport Ukrainian prisoners of war in this or any other way,” Lubinets told the Russian Federation's Ukrainian-language service. Radio Liberty.

He stressed that parties involved in prisoner exchanges are legally obliged to inform the Red Cross how they will be transferred to the exchange location.

Lubinets also insisted on Friday that Russia had not officially announced the names of the 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were killed in the accident.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has so far not provided any information about the alleged Ukrainian victims of the incident. (With EFE Agency)