Kiev approved Bridget Brink as a candidate for the post of US Ambassador to Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

There has been no ambassador in Ukraine for more than two years. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Christina Quinn has been working there since January 2020. In this post, she succeeded William Taylor, who took over in June 2019.

In May 2019, Washington withdrew its ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, who was suspected of working for rivals of former US President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.