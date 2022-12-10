Home page politics

Of: Luke Rogalla

Split

Cluster munitions are internationally banned. However, Ukraine wants to use them in war – because Russia uses them against civilians itself. Kiev is now demanding the weapon from the United States.

KIEV – As part of the Ukraine war, Kiev appears to have asked the United States for the delivery of cluster munitions: a weapon whose use is banned by more than 100 states. This is reported by the US broadcaster CNN, citing government sources from both states. Government officials around US President Joe Biden have been examining the application for months and would not have categorically rejected it.

The US has repeatedly pledged support and arms supplies to Ukraine in order to give Kiev an advantage in possible negotiations. However, the West does not have unlimited arms and ammunition in stock that could be delivered to Ukraine. According to the CNN report, Kiev would have made it clear to the United States that they would like to use the cluster munitions if they were unused in US storage facilities.

For Ukraine, this brings two advantages in the war against Russia: Kiev would need less ammunition for the artillery systems supplied from abroad and at the same time catch up with Russia’s numerical superiority in missile weapons.

War in Ukraine: USA does not expressly refuse delivery of cluster munitions

US officials are not turning down the request as a last resort should stocks of other weapons run low. However, the topic has not yet been seriously discussed, especially since Congress is significantly restricting the deliveries of cluster munitions. US officials also do not believe that cluster munitions would significantly help Ukrainian troops. There is also concern that it could endanger civilians.

Why is cluster munitions banned? The Convention on Cluster Munitions, also known as the Oslo Convention or the Cluster Bombs Convention, came into force in August 2010. The international treaty prohibits the use, manufacture and transfer of certain types of conventional cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are intentionally imprecise, spreading smaller explosive devices (submunitions) over large areas. Because many of these explosive devices do not detonate immediately, they pose a long-term danger to the population, similar to mines. They do not differentiate between military and civilian targets and when they explode they release metal fragments that can quickly lead to death. The agreement has been ratified by 110 countries and signed by 13 others (as of August 6, 2020). Russia, Ukraine and the USA are not among these states. However, according to a report by the US Central Command, they have been phasing out their own cluster munitions since 2016. See also Snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapses Sources: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; The Convention on Cluster Munitions

When asked by CNN, a Ukrainian official responded to the latter aspect: “So what, Russians are using cluster munitions against us. The worry [der USA] revolves around collateral damage. We will use them against Russian troops, not against the Russian population.” The Ministry of Defense in Kiev did not want to comment on the weapons request.

Ukraine war: “Have every right to use cluster munitions against Russia”

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko is among those politicians who advocate the use of cluster munitions against the Russian army: “Russia extensively uses the old, most barbaric cluster munitions against Ukraine. I was personally a victim of it. I was under fire. So we have every right to use cluster munitions against Russia,” he said CNN.

Cluster munitions are banned internationally, but are used in the Ukraine war. Russia uses the weapon primarily against the Ukrainian civilian population, human rights organizations report. (symbol photo) © Patrick Pleul/dpa

In addition, Ukraine has requested cluster munitions compatible with the HIMARS missile launchers and 155mm Howitzers supplied by the United States. The Ukrainian armed forces would have an increased chance of hitting larger concentrations of Russian troops and vehicles.

Both Ukraine and Russia have used cluster munitions since the February 2022 invasion. According to a report by Human Rights Watch The Russian side uses it much more frequently and also for attacks on the Ukrainian civilian population. (lrg)