The Ukrainian Navy said on Thursday that it had destroyed a Russian warship near the port of Sevastopol overlooking the Black Sea on the Crimean Peninsula.

Navy spokesman Captain Dmytro Plechenchuk confirmed the damage to the ship “Pavel Dergavin” in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

He did not provide details about the extent of the damage. The previous night, several channels on the Telegram application, including the military department in the coastal city of Odessa, said that the warship had collided with a Russian naval mine in the waters off Sevastopol.

The ship “Pavel Derzhavin” is one of four corvettes used as heavy patrol ships by the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

These warships can also be used to launch cruise missiles.

Last September, Kiev announced that Ukraine had attacked another of those ships, the Sergei Kotov, and caused serious damage to it.

Moscow did not comment on the alleged damage to the ship “Pavel Dergavin”.