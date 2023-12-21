Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this Thursday (21) that his government will take steps to call up men of military age living abroad, for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.

As Umerov explained in an interview with several German media outlets, the plan is that, starting next year, all men between the ages of 25 and 60 will be called up to appear at a recruitment center in Ukraine, even if they live abroad.

“We want justice for everyone, because this is our own country. We sent them an invitation,” said the minister, adding that “it is not a punishment to defend your own country and serve it, but an honor.”

For those who ignore the summons, there will be sanctions, Umerov said, although he did not detail what they would consist of. “We’re still talking about what will happen if they don’t come voluntarily,” he commented.

The Minister of Defense promised, on the other hand, to increase transparency so that future recruits know in advance how they will be trained, what equipment they will have, where and when they will serve and when they will be demobilized.

Despite the ban on leaving the country in force for all men of military age, with some exceptions, German authorities estimate that in Germany alone, which welcomed around one million Ukrainian refugees, there are currently around 190,000 Ukrainian men of military age. between 18 and 60 years old.

On Tuesday (19), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the Army had asked him to mobilize between 450,000 and 500,000 additional soldiers for the armed forces.

However, Zelensky stated that this was a “delicate issue” and linked its approval to the fulfillment of a series of demands by military commanders.