Negotiations with representatives of the European Commission regarding the next stage of Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU) are scheduled to begin on December 18. This was reported by the Ukrinform publication with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina on Thursday, December 14.

“Literally 15 minutes after the decision was made (on the start of negotiations with Ukraine on accession to the EU. – Ed.) I had a telephone conversation with the European Commission, and on Monday, December 18, we will negotiate on the next steps. Therefore, there is a work plan,” Stefanishina said.

According to her, this time all geopolitical issues and difficulties will be taken into account. The exact timing of the decision has not yet been established.

“The most important and final geopolitical decision has been made – to begin negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. And then they will continue as long as necessary so that all our interests are taken into account,” she emphasized.

Earlier, on December 14–15, the EU summit was held in Brussels. At it, European leaders decided to approve the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on their entry into the union.

Prior to this, on December 12, Bloomberg, citing political adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister Balazs Orban, reported that Hungary is ready to lift its veto on large-scale funding for Kiev in exchange for funds that the EU is withholding due to Budapest's retreat from democracy.

On November 29, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Kyiv had fulfilled almost all the requirements set by the EU to begin negotiations on joining the union. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for the country to join the EU back in February 2022.