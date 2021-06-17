Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that it was impossible to implement the Minsk agreements in their current form. It is reported by RIA News…

The official believes that it is necessary to work with the Minsk agreements, because there are no others, but Kiev cannot fulfill them in their current form. “We do not denounce them, we need to work with the Minsk agreements, there are no others. But we must understand that we cannot fulfill them in the form that we have, ”Danilov said.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva, called the implementation of the Minsk agreements Moscow’s only commitment to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government prepared a plan to contain the “aggressive policy of Russia” and recommended the NSDC to approve it in its current form. The authorities propose to focus on enhancing dialogue with allies who will support Ukrainian initiatives at the international level.