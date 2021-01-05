The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a bill on the country’s withdrawal from the agreement within the framework of the CIS on cooperation in the field of legal protection and protection of intellectual property and the creation of an Interstate Council on the legal protection and protection of intellectual property. This was announced on Tuesday, January 5, by the representative of the Ukrainian government in the Verkhovna Rada Vasily Mokan.

“This agreement does not correspond to the current state of economic relations between the CIS member states. And Ukraine’s obligations that arose during the term of the agreement have been settled, ”he wrote on his Facebook page.

Mocan noted that representatives of Ukraine for a long time do not participate in meetings of the Interstate Council, the development of draft international treaties within the CIS, and also do not exchange patent, regulatory and methodological documentation in the field of protection and protection of intellectual property.

On December 16, 2020 it became known that the government of Ukraine made a decision to withdraw the country from the agreement on the coordination of interstate relations in the field of the CIS electric power industry.

In addition, Kiev withdrew from the mountain charter of states, signed in Moscow on March 27, 1997, as well as from agreements with the CIS on the basic principles of cooperation and coordination of relations in the field of atomic energy use for peaceful purposes.

On November 23, Ukraine unilaterally withdrew from the Agreement on Conducting a Coordinated Monopoly Policy with the CIS. Earlier, Kiev terminated a number of agreements and treaties with the Russian Federation and the CIS. In July, Ukraine canceled a memorandum with Russia on the fight against terrorism.

Over the past five years, the Kiev authorities have broken 150 agreements with Russia, including denouncing the basic friendship treaty.