06/09/2023 – 1:27 pm

Floods triggered by dam destruction flooded 48 towns and more than 3,625 homes in the Ukrainian province of Kherson. Ukrainians evacuate 2,412 people from the region. At least 13 people died on both sides of the front as a result of floods caused by the destruction of the dam at the hydroelectric power plant of Nova Kakhovka, in the Ukrainian region of Kherson, occupied by Russian forces.

This Friday (09/06) Russian authorities confirmed eight dead in the area occupied by Russian invading troops, after the water level began to drop. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said four people had died in Kiev-controlled north Kherson, 13 others were missing and one died in Ukraine’s Mykolayiv province.

The Nova Kakhovka dam broke on Tuesday, with Moscow and Kiev trading blame for the destruction, which flooded an area of ​​about 600 square kilometers along the Dnipro River. Experts do not rule out the possibility that the dam, long controlled by Russia, was poorly maintained and failed under pressure from the body of water.

Even higher number of deaths

Volunteers working on the bank of the Dnipro River occupied by Russian forces contradict the official figures from Moscow and speak of dozens of deaths, reported independent media, such as The Insider portal.

Residents of occupied areas also informed the press about numerous disappearances. Furthermore, they criticized the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations for obstructing the work by preventing them from accessing the disaster area. Ukraine’s representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Thursday called on Russia to allow the passage of personnel from UN agencies and the Red Cross into areas under its control.

More bodies could turn up in the coming hours and raise the official death toll as the water level in the Kakhovka dam has dropped another meter in the past 24 hours to 11.74 meters and is still falling, it said on Friday. the Ukrainian public hydroelectric company Ukrhydroenergo.

The floods flooded 48 towns and more than 3,625 homes in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, where the destroyed infrastructure was located. In the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson region, 2,412 people had been evacuated as of Friday.

The dam’s destruction also flooded 23 towns in the Ukrainian province of Mykolayiv, where more than 800 people were evacuated due to flooding.

In addition, 11 people were injured on Thursday by Russian shelling as residents and officials tried to evacuate casualties in Kiev-controlled territory, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

Lack of drinking water

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the destruction of the New Kakhovka dam had restricted access to “hundreds of thousands of people” to drinking water.

“We are working at all levels of state and local authorities to rescue as many people as possible from the flooded areas,” he wrote on Twitter, again blaming Russia for the explosion.

Earlier, Ukraine’s domestic security service said it had intercepted a phone call that proved a Russian “sabotage group” blew up the dam.

Zelenski posted an audio snippet of the alleged conversation on his Telegram channel. DW could not independently verify the recording, and Moscow had no comment on the content.

On Thursday, Zeleski was in the Kherson region to coordinate emergency operations with local authorities.

“It is important to calculate damages and allocate funds to compensate residents affected by the disaster,” said Zelenski, appealing for help so that companies affected by the floods can move to other parts of the region.

Dangerous situation at Zaporizhya plant

The dam failure is also a risk for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, as water from the dam was used to cool the reactors.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Kakhovka dam is still providing water for cooling. An IAEA expert assessment indicated that the plant’s pumps would likely continue to operate even if the water level dropped to 11 meters or even lower.

“In these difficult and challenging circumstances, this is giving some more time before possibly switching to alternative water sources,” said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

However, Grossi, who is due to visit Zaporizhia next week, warned of the “very precarious and potentially dangerous” security situation around the plant, amid ongoing fighting.

War crime

Alongside the evacuation of civilians in the region along the banks of the Dnipro River and concerns over the Zaporizhya power plant, the UN has said it cannot yet assess whether the destruction of the Kakhovka dam qualifies as a war crime.

“As the circumstances of the incident remain uncertain, it is premature to consider whether a war crime may have been committed,” spokesman Jeremy Laurence said on Friday.

“We reiterate our call for an independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation.”

Laurence said repeated UN requests to visit Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories had all been rejected.

drone attack

Also on Friday, Russian authorities reported that at least three people were injured as a result of the impact of a drone against an apartment building in the center of the Russian city of Voronezh, located about 250 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

“Three people were injured by shards of glass. They received medical attention on the spot, refused to be hospitalized,” Voronezh Region Governor Alexandr Gusev said on Telegram.

Commenting on the attack, the Kremlin stressed that details were still being worked out.

“We have seen reports that the drone was shot down,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Simultaneously, emergency sources confirmed to the Russian TASS news agency that the drone was intercepted by radio-electronic combat means while heading towards an aircraft factory in Voronezh.

Ukrainian advances in Bakhmut

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Friday reported heavy fighting in eastern Donetsk and a military spokesman said Ukrainian forces had gained more ground near the devastated city of Bakhmut.

“The situation is tense in all areas of the front,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram message.

“The enemy continues to concentrate its efforts mainly in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivsky and Mariinka. Heavy fighting continues,” he said, noting that Ukrainian troops were repelling Russian attacks.

Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the East Ukraine military, said Ukrainian forces had advanced 1.2 km near Bakhmut in the last 24 hours.

