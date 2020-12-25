The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev is negotiating with China on the supply of a vaccine against the new coronavirus, reports Interfax.

“China says they are ready to supply it. The Ministry of Health possesses specific information, we are helping them now so that certain contacts can take place between representatives of the Ministry of Health and representatives of the manufacturer, ”the minister explained.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy complained that it was impossible to explain to the country’s residents why they should not receive Russian coronavirus vaccines if Europe and the United States do not supply their drugs.

Zelensky added that he was annoyed by the decision of the current US President Donald Trump, which limited the export of American drugs from COVID-19.