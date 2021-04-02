Kiev admitted to joint preparation with NATO for the war over Crimea. This was announced by the press secretary of the Ukrainian delegation in the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, in an interview with the Ukrainian media. RIA News…

According to him, within the framework of NATO exercises Defender Europe 2021, the situation of armed confrontation, war with Russia will be worked out. Arestovich noted that their main focus will be the Balkans, Crimea and everything to the north.

It is noted that the largest NATO exercises since the Cold War, Defender Europe 2021, will be held in May-June. Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are actively involved from the alliance’s partner countries.

Earlier it was reported that Kiev’s new military strategy in the event of a war with Russia is based on an algorithm according to which the conflict between the countries begins with a response to an aggression or threat to Ukraine’s military security. According to Strana.ua, the new strategy does not explicitly state that the enemy must violate the state border. According to it, the involvement of the army and special forces is sanctioned if there is “an armed conflict provoked and supported from the outside within the territory of Ukraine.”

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.