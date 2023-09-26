NSDC of Ukraine: Russian military hit the Ukrainian Armed Forces missile collection site

The Russian military hit the production of Ukrainian missiles. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov in an interview with the newspaper ABC.

“What I can tell you is that, unfortunately, Russia ended up at the site where these missiles were assembled,” Danilov admitted.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that over the past week, from September 17 to 23, Russian troops carried out 12 strikes with long-range precision weapons and drones on the bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Equipment repair sites (including aviation), ammunition depots, saboteur training centers and accommodation points for foreign mercenaries, as well as oil refining sites were hit.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Armed Forces caused “significant damage to the logistics system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions.” Among other things, some of the stockpiles of cruise missiles and depleted uranium shells transferred by the West were destroyed.