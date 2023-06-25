Home page politics

Despite the short-lived Wagner revolt in Russia, the Ukraine war continues. Kiev uses the time and expands the counteroffensive. The news ticker.

counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army: Kyiv launches counterattack on several fronts

The processed information, in particular on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, come partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Kiev/Donetsk – According to the Ukrainian army, it has achieved a great success in the Donbass. A complete battalion of the Russian rifle brigade was “completely defeated” and the western bank of the Severskyi Donets was even completely “liberated”. This was reported by Andriy Biletskyj, commander of the 3rd assault brigade, late on Saturday evening (June 24) in a video message on Telegram.

The Russian battalion ceased to exist “as an organized military force. More than 30 enemies killed, dozens of prisoners, half a hundred wounded,” said Biletskyj. The bridgehead built by the Russian armed forces on the west bank of the river no longer exists.

A Ukrainian mortar unit fires shells at Russian positions in the Donetsk region. (Archive photo) © Lev Radin/Imago

Ukraine war news: Kiev launches offensives on multiple fronts

While the opponent on Saturday with the Uprising of the Wagner group and its consequences was busy, the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister explained that offensives had been launched on several fronts. In particular, they are moving in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasilivka, Bakhmut, Bodanivka, Yahidne, Klitschchivka and Kurdiumivka, Hanna Maljar added. Progress would already be made “on all fronts”.

A few weeks ago, Ukraine launched its long-awaited counter-offensive. Even if Kiev was able to report partial successes, the counterattack has so far fallen short of expectations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC that the war is not a “Hollywood movie” and needs to be approached with care. One of his most important men in the military – Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyj – guaranteed, however, that one would triumph. “Everything is yet to come,” said the 57-year-old. (nak)