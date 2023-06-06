Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/06/2023 – 7:32 am

Share



Dam destruction in Moscow-controlled region of southern Ukraine raises threat of massive flooding in around 100 villages. Ukrainian government warns of “ecological disaster”. Ukraine accused this Tuesday (06/06) Russian forces of having blown up a large dam and hydroelectric plant in Kherson, the southern region of Ukraine under Moscow control, generating a threat from the which Kiev called an “ecological disaster” due to possible massive flooding.

Officials on both sides of the war have ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate. Russian authorities have responded that the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River was damaged by Ukrainian military attacks.

Ukraine’s state hydroelectric company said the plant was “completely destroyed” after a detonation inside the engine room. “The station cannot be restored,” he said.

A dam failure could have far-reaching consequences: flooding downstream villages; water shortages upriver, drain of fresh water supplies that supply the south, in Crimea – peninsula that was annexed by Russia.

Another serious consequence is the reduction in the amount of water available to cool the reactors in Zaporizia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency wrote on Twitter that its experts were closely monitoring the situation at the plant, and there was “no immediate nuclear safety risk” at the facility.

About 100 villages could be flooded

Ukrainian authorities have already warned that the dam failure could release 18 million cubic meters of water and flood Kherson and dozens of other areas where hundreds of thousands of people live.

The World Data Center for Geoinformatics and Sustainable Development, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization, estimated that around 100 towns and cities would be flooded. He also considered that the water level would begin to fall only after between five and seven days.

Mykhailo Podolyak, senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said “a global ecological disaster is happening right now” and that “thousands of animals and ecosystems will be destroyed in the next few hours.”

Videos posted show the damage done. One shows a long road being flooded; in another, you can see a beaver running to high ground to escape the waters.

Zelenskiy called an emergency meeting to deal with the crisis, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has urged residents in 10 villages on the right bank of the Dnipro and downriver parts of the city of Kherson to collect essential documents and pets, turn off household appliances and leave.

“Terrorist act”

The Russian-installed mayor of the occupied city of New Kakhovka initially denied social media reports that the dam had exploded, but later said the building had been bombed in “a serious terrorist act”.

Ukraine controls five of the six dams along the Dnipro, which runs from its northern border with Belarus to the Black Sea and is crucial to the entire country’s supply of drinking water and electricity.

Footage from what appeared to be a surveillance camera overlooking the dam circulating on social media allegedly shows an explosion and dam failure.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said in a video posted on Telegram just before 7am local time that “the Russian army has committed yet another act of terror”, and warned that the water will reach “critical levels” in of five hours.

md/cn (AP, AP, AFP, DPA, Reuters)























