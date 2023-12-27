Kyiv (agencies)

Yesterday, the Ukrainian authorities announced that one person was killed in the latest Russian attack with dozens of drones on the country overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported yesterday that Russia launched 46 drones and Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 32 of them, adding that most of the drones that were not shot down struck areas near the front lines, mainly concentrated in the Kherson region in the south of the country.

The governor of the Ukrainian Odessa region said that a 35-year-old man was killed by fragments of a drone that was shot down in a residential area. The Interior Ministry said that four others, including a six-year-old child, were injured.

The Air Force said that the army shot down drones over areas of central, southern and western Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry stated in a separate report that an overnight bombing of the city of Kherson left one person dead.

It should be noted that air raid sirens were sounded in the Odessa, Khmelnytsky, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions yesterday morning. The Ukrainian Air Force warned residents of the drone threat, calling on people to go to shelters.

In a related context, the Kremlin announced yesterday that any new aid provided by the European Union to Ukraine will not affect the outcome of the conflict there and that such expenditures will only harm the European economy.

Yesterday, the European Union announced the start of preparing a reserve financing plan worth 20 billion euros to finance Ukraine, with the aim of overcoming the obstacle of Hungary’s opposition to European financing.

The British Financial Times newspaper reported that the bloc aims with this plan to bypass Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s refusal to fund Ukraine, before releasing frozen funds to his country.

The newspaper said, quoting its sources, that “the European Union is preparing a backup plan to help Ukraine in an amount of up to 20 billion euros, by increasing debts, pointing out that the plan will include member states providing guarantees to the European Union budget, allowing the European Commission to borrow up to 20 billion euros.” Billion euros for Kiev in the capital markets.

According to sources, the exact terms are still under discussion, and the final amount will be determined based on Ukraine's needs.

European Council President Charles Michel said, in press statements after the summit in Brussels, that he expects European Union leaders to be able to unanimously approve financial assistance to Ukraine at the beginning of 2024, as the next extraordinary summit of the European Union is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2024.