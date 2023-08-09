War: Explosion at a fireworks site in Moscow. A dead

It is so far of one dead and at least 56 injured the balance of the explosion that occurred this morning in a fireworks depot located inside the optical-mechanical plant of Zagorsk, in the town of Sergiev Posad on the outskirts of Fly.

The emergency service said the explosion was caused by a “human factor”. The explosion occurred in a 1,600-square-metre hangar leased by a private firm on the factory grounds. “The explosion occurred on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, in the boiler area. The blast wave blew out the windows of several houses,” an emergency service source said, adding that according to preliminary information lThe explosion was not caused by a drone. The authorities have announced the total evacuation of the plant. Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant is a leading developer and manufacturer of optical and optoelectronic devices for law enforcement, industry and healthcare.

Russian air defense systems have shot down two drones heading towards Moscow.

