In detail, the Ukrainian army said that the Air Force succeeded in destroying 22 Russian marches out of 25 that targeted the Odessa region.

While Ukrainian media reported hearing a loud explosion in Odessa, the Ukrainian Air Force said that two civilians were injured in a Russian drone attack on port infrastructure in the area.

Russia Today, according to Ukrainian monitoring channels on Telegram, reported that at least 3 explosions were recorded in Odessa.

Expectations indicated that the Russian Ghayran-2 drones targeted military installations in the vicinity of the port.

Evacuation of a Russian train station

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Russian emergency services reported today, Sunday, that the Kievsky railway station in the capital, Moscow, had been evacuated after a report of an explosive device inside the station.

“At the Kievsky railway station, an evacuation of citizens is taking place,” the spokesman told the Russian news agency “Sputnik”.

A source in the emergency services told TASS:

There was a message about the threat of an explosion at the Kievsky railway station in Moscow.

For security purposes, an evacuation is underway.

The specialists arrived at the station immediately and are working on checking the information.

Later, the emergency services confirmed that experts did not find any explosive materials or bombs during the search of the Kievsky station.

The station is located on Europe Square, at the beginning of Bolshaya Dorogomilovskaya Street in the Dorogomilovo district of Moscow.

The Kievsky station is one of the nine railway stations in the Russian capital, and it is the only railway station in Moscow that has a facade on the Moskva River.

Temporary traffic stop on the Crimean Bridge

In Crimea, the Crimean Bridge operations headquarters announced today, Sunday, the temporary suspension of traffic on the bridge.

A statement on Telegram said, “The movement of vehicles on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily prohibited.”

The statement added, those on the bridge and in the inspection area are requested to remain calm and follow the instructions of the transportation security personnel.

Shortly after, the Russian authorities supervising traffic on the Crimean Bridge announced the resumption of vehicular traffic on the bridge.

And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, yesterday, Saturday, the thwarting and destruction of 3 Ukrainian unmanned and semi-submersible boats in the Black Sea, which attempted to launch an attack on the Crimean Bridge.