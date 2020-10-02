Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling mentor Zaheer Khan has said that Kieron Pollard’s great form at the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are ‘great signs’ for the team. Pollard scored an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last two matches and a 20-ball 47 not out against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

In an interview put on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians (MI), Zaheer said, “ It is fantastic for him (Pollard) to be in such form with the ongoing tournament in the Caribbean (Caribbean Premier League) and he continued this form Have kept, which is very important and we always trust them.

He said, “When Pollard is in good form at the beginning, these are good signs for us.” Former India fast bowler Zaheer is happy with the team’s performance in the first four matches of the tournament. Mumbai have won two matches so far, losing the Super Over against Bangalore, and the last over against Chennai Super Kings.

Zahir said, “Overall, we are very happy with the way things have been for us and we will continue to perform in the tournament even further. Our preparation is excellent and we are motivating our players. Zaheer also praised Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Shane Bond, who has come with complete preparation and is making elaborate plans for the bowlers.

He said, ‘Shane Bond works very hard so that the plans are ready for all the bowlers. It is good to have experienced fast bowlers (Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah) in our possession.