last weekend British-American actor Chance Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident; The unfortunate event occurred in Upstate New York, north of New York City, United States; she was 27 years old. At the moment, further details of the accident where he lost his life are unknown, who He played “Ambrose Spellman” in the Netflix series “Sabrina's Hidden World” and “Andre Anderson” in the first season of the Amazon Prime series “Gen V.”.

“On behalf of the family and their representatives, it is with deep regret that we share the news of the untimely death of Chance Perdomo in a motorcycle crash. His passion for the arts and his insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved most. “Please respect the desire for privacy of the family, who mourns the loss of their beloved son and brother,” his publicist said in a statement.

For her part, the American actress Kiernan Shipka, protagonist of “The Hidden World of Sabrina”through their social networks He mourned the death of his dear friend Chance Perdomo and paid him a nice tribute. “Oh man, this hurts. He was a unique soul, simply the most fiery, creative, loving, connected and caring force you could imagine. As playful as he was kind, as caring as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me alert (or off if he was piggybacking me to my trailer, which he did often. Thanks Chance).”

Kiernan Shipka, who played “Sabrina Spellman”, the cousin of “Ambrose” in the series “Sabrina's Hidden World”, She stressed that Chance Perdomo's humanity was a generous gift to her and to so many people.. “Really hard to imagine this world without him, in him, I loved him with all my heart. I always will.”

It is worth mentioning that in addition to Kiernan Shipkathe producers of the series “Gen V” also expressed their feelings about the sudden death of the actor Chance Perdomo“We don't quite get the idea, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer and, above all, a very kind and charming person. Even writing about him in the past tense makes no sense, “We are so sorry to Chance's family, and we are mourning the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities