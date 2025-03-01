Kieran Culkin, the ‘brother of’ who ceased to be a long time ago and now he can win the Oscar

The ‘broken toys’ have their own chapter within the history of cinema. Many have been the boys and girls whose childhoods were thrown into the void before the spotlights and early fames, which not everyone managed to manage in the same way. Henry Thomas starred Et the extraterrestrial With eleven years, Will Wheaton led Account with me With fourteen and mara Wilson just nine when Matilda He catapulted her to stardom. And then there are family sagas, such as the Culkin, whose childhood on the stage and the cameras was not the one that none of the brothers asked. In the case of Kieran, who now has 42, he sowed the seed so that this Sunday he starts as one of the favorites to get the Oscar for Best Distributed Actor for To Real Pain.

Kieran Culkin is consecrated after ‘Succession’ in ‘A Real Pain’, an emotional story about our strategies to face pain

His father, Kit Culkin, had been an interpreter of the second row of theater, and ended up working as a sacristan in a Catholic Church. His mother, Patricia Brentrup, was a receptionist at a casting agency. Together they had a total of seven children, who grew in a context of economic shortage. Kit’s frustrated vocation for not having reached success, as Macaulay Culkin verbalized years later New York Magazineto decide to make profitable “how monkeys were their offspring”, and put them to work in the theater before they learned to articulate word. Kieran Culkin would remember it later in Vanity Fair: “Whenever they needed a child for a work at the Light Opera de Manhattan, my parents told him: ‘What age and what sex do you want it? We have seven ‘. ”

The movie Only at home it changed it all. Macaulay (1980) jumped to fame worldwide as Kevin McCallister, the boy who accidentally was abandoned at home while his whole family left to spend the holidays to France. He rolled her when she was ten years old, under the direction of Chris Columbus (Gremlins, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone) And, four decades later, it is still considered a classic – in special Christmas. He boom That the film was translated into a golden balloon nomination and one million dollars, to which the salary was added to the sequel, Only at home 2who recorded two years later, “he reached the rooms in 1992.” The young man continued to chain works and beat the record of a child salary with the 10 million dollars he charged for appearing in Richie Rich. Until he got tired.





Only at home It was equally important for his brother Kieran Kulkin (1982), who debuted in the cinema with eight years precisely in this film, embodying the unbearable cousin of the protagonist, Fuller. I would repeat in the sequel and other titles such as Nowhere to run (1991)My Summer Story (1994) and Father of the Bride Part II (1995).

But his success before the cameras did not have his transfer to the home, in which the youngest brother, Rory, acted for the first time on the screen in 1993 with Macaulay, in Richie Rich. In 1995, although their parents never got married, they separated and began a legal battle for the custody of their children and, above all, the fortune of Macauley Culkin. The young actor decided not to accept any role until they resolved the situation, for which they had to wait until 1997, when Kit Culkin gave control to his mother, Patricia Brentrup. Macauley also faced both to prevent them from controlling their economic funds, which They ascended between fifteen and twenty million dollars, and managed to eliminate their names from their accounts.

Beyond the economic, the interpreter spoke in 2020 about the abuse he received from his father. “He taught me what it was to be afraid, he hurt many people. He was a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally. I could teach you all my scars if they wanted. He was authoritarian, very controller, ”he said at the Pódcast WTF by Maron Maron. Kieran confirmed his words years later to Hollywood Reporterwhere he explained that “he was not a good person and it was probably not a good father,” although he did not have “the same crazy, negative, horrible and traumatic experiences as a child actor.” All the brothers broke down with him.

The family had to overcome two tragic deaths. His stepsister Jennifer Adamson – was the daughter of a previous couple of her father – died from an overdose of heroin in 2000. Eight years later, her sister Dakota died after being hit by a car in Los Angeles.

2018, the big jump thanks to ‘Succession’

Macauley remained in the decision he made still a teenager to leave the interpretation, while Kieran continued to forge his career with films such as Igby Goes Down –Py which was nominated for the Golden Globe -, Paper Man, Scott Pilgrim against the world and Movie 43; and series like Go fish and Fargo. But the great jump made it in 2018, when he joined as one of the protagonists of Successionin the skin of the hateful Roman Roy. The role for which in 2023 the Emmy obtained and last year the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

“Show that, Pedro! I’m sorry! It’s mine! ”He spoke when he collected the prize, launching a joke to Pedro Pascal, also nominated for his work in The Last of Us. The actor thanked the series of the series that would have made this recognition possible, in addition to three women: “To my manager, since if it were not for her, I would not have a career. To my wife and my wonderful mother. Thanks for everything you did for us. You are amazing. ”

His consecration after the success of the HBO series arrived in 2024 by Jesse Eisenberg, who signed him for his film To Real Pain. The comedy that tells the trip of two Jews through Poland, remembering the holocaust and its newly deceased grandmother. The role of culkin – which remembers that of Succession As for how his strange and insolent spontaneity actually camouflage his internal torture – they have earned him to win the Golden Globe, El Bafta, the Actors Union Award and opt for the Oscar for Best Distributed Actor.

The first had to get his partner Jesse Eisenberg, who explained that Culkin had not been able to go to the gala for being “taking care of a relative who is quite sick.” “He is as devoted as a family father who tried to leave my movie two weeks before we started shooting because he did not want to leave his children,” revealed the director, screenwriter and co -star of the Road Moviewho stressed: “He is one of those lucky people who has a brilliant talent, but, by some fate of the cosmos, he has his priorities in order.”

Yes he could go to receive the Golden Globe, at which time he remembered his first nomination when “he was still a child.” “I am here because Jesse wrote a spectacular script,” he said about the artist, before recommending everyone present in the room to take advantage of him if they had a chance at any time. Again he remembered his manager, couple and mother. “I love you,” he said.

The last award received, corresponding to the actors union, in which Conclave and Thimothée Chalamet gave the surprise putting even more emotion to the Oscar’s career; They have also put Kieran Culkin even more in the target. The interpreter could be imposed in his category to Yura Borisov (Anora)Edward Norton (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN)Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) and Jeremy Strong (The APPRETICE). This last cast partner in the series Succession.

Whatever happens, Kieran Culkin has already managed to demonstrate that it is much more than the ‘brother of the’ child of Only at home. Succession and Real Pain –Which has a second nomination, for the best original script for Eissenberg – through, the actor has earned his own hole in a Hollywood that welcomed him when he was barely use of reason and went forced to all the productions ordered by his father; and that he could now lock him with his first statuette.