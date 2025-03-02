At the speed at which the world is changing, one could forget that the turn of the year was roughly the day before yesterday. And with it the change of coach at the 1. FC Union. Union played the first test game under Steffen Baumgart, when in 2025 there was just five days old, against Holstein Kiel, it was lost 1-2.

56 days later, the two teams faced each other again on Sunday, this time to complete a so -called competitive game, it was a premiere. Because Holstein Kiel won the Bundesliga in the opposing field for the first time – and gave the last place in the table at Heidenheim through a 1-0 win. Armin Gigovic scored the winning goal in the 43rd minute. Union, on the other hand, failed to forget the 0: 6 from the previous week at Borussia Dortmund. And had to accept another setback after the DFB judgment on the “lighter scandal game”.

The goal, which brought the Kielers the victory, equalized – measured by the game. The KSV team seemed to be trying to provide evidence that it is right to provide evidence that it is right to be at the end of the table-and had not remained without an away win in the course of the season. Then Shuto Machino was released on the left; His deflected cross landed at the feet of Armin Gigovic, who cleverly took off his guard Diogo – and completed with a shot.

The fact that Union did not know how to take advantage of the offensive of the Kiel ‘offensive without using it before was told about the current deficits of the Köpenickers. It was no coincidence that Kiel’s goalkeeper Timon Weiner got the strongest into the Bredouille when his forefighters could be carried away into cross rackers. In the 12th minute, Max Schwill checked his own goalkeeper, immediately after the half -time break, Nicolai Remberg did him. Weiner kept the box clean with trouble.

Anyone who suspected that the scene would trigger a storm run by the Unioner would initially be deceived. In the best case, everything that could be subsumed with benevolence under the section under the heading of attack efforts ran out of rather destiny attempts to boast the ball into the penalty area. In the first half, this had led to one or the other choreography that reminded of pogo dances from the peak of the punk movement away; In the second half, however, the Kielers stood better – and became braver.

They were now able to start relief attacks. Machino failed from 17 meters (53.), Magnus Knudsen chased the ball from a central position in the penalty area far across the goal (58th), a goal by Phil Harres was aberred because of offside (61.). Then Machino again stepped on the scene, but he only hit the outer post of the Toreck from 20 meters (74.).

Union coach Baumgart changed everything that smelled after attack, among other things, the former international Kevin Volland; In the end, central defender Danilho Doekhi was ordered to the storm center, at corner goalkeeper Rönnow ran into the opposing penalty area. But none of it helped. “Waking up!” The Union fans called after their players. And how can you say: it’s time.