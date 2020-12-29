Veszprem is a specialist in committing suicide, as in that final four years ago they lost to Polish Kielce when they had nine goals in the second half. Well this time almost the same: fell in overtime against Kiel 35-36. And it is that David Davis’s team had the game in hand before reaching the extension, and in the first five extra minutes it also marked the differences. But he did not know, he risked, and he paid dearly for so much daring,

This is a game that is not understood at the high level. It is not normal for Veszprem to sink in the first half, not know how to read the game and go to rest almost defeated: 13-18. Not explained cHow Sagosen risks so much in the last defense of Kiel, send him a second time to the bank and open a little light for the Magyars,

And what happened next is crazy: Veszprem reacts, Kiel’s ideas run out, attack and defense are clouded, and the teams stand in the 50th minute with 28-24 for the Hungarians. It is the moment of the suicide of the Magyar team. Bet on the attack without a goalkeeper to alleviate an inferiority, and that was to give air, joy and facilities to an opponent unable to score until that moment. It cost Veszprem five goals, three in four minutes into the final stretch, that risk of sitting the goal so that there are six in attackHe wasn’t in a hurry, he didn’t need to expose himself, when he had the upper hand, when he could speculate, when the nerves gripped the Kiel.

Thanks to Rodrigo Corrales, Veszprem at the menis reached 10 minutes of extra time (29-29), and in the first five minutes he put an advantage on his scoreboard again: 34-32, And then, without tactical explanation, only with his own mistakes against the defense with advanced Kiel, conceding a 1-4, and although he had 15 seconds to go to penalties the German team did he was clever not to throw. In this way, Kiel went from winner, to drowned, and to recover to play this Tuesday the final against Barça (20:30, Telefeporte), the third in 21 years