Bundesliga soccer club Holstein Kiel has signed Slovenian international David Zec. The 24-year-old central defender is signing a long-term contract, the club announced without further details. The 1.90 meter tall defender has been active for last year’s Slovenian champions NK Celje since summer 2021 and led the team as captain. At the penultimate table in the Bundesliga, his main task is to stabilize the vulnerable defense. The promoted team conceded 38 goals in the first 15 games, more than any other team in the Bundesliga.