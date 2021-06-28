Berlin (DPA)

Borussia Dortmund announced today that Sebastian Kehl will take over as director of football for the club next year, replacing Michael Zorc, who has been in the position for a long time.

Kiel will take up his new position starting from July 1, 2022, with a contract that extends until 2025, after he previously held the position of director of player licensing in the club. A comparison between the history of Kiel and Zorc, who joined Dortmund as a young man in 1978 and was crowned with the only team that wore his shirt, the Champions League title in 1997. Zorc, who won two Bundesliga titles as a player, took the position of football director in Dortmund in 1998 until now.

Zorc, 58, said in a statement today: “The working relationship between me and Sebastian Keil has been shaped by great confidence since the first day. Sebastian gradually became concerned with all the tasks of the position of director of football.”

He added: The fact that the administration has now decided to appoint him as my successor in the summer of 2022, from my point of view is a logical and reasonable decision, and I am already looking forward to working together in my last year as Dortmund’s director of football.