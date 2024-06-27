For those who do not know, there is a franchise in the world called KidZaniawhich is focused on children and offers a space for children to perform different jobs, which range from being a firefighter to a police officer with their own station. This concept has been around for decades, and in fact in Mexico there is one of these places that we could call a theme park dedicated to the little ones in the home.

Needless to say, there are 26 sites KidZania around the world, which allow children to try out all kinds of jobs and these change according to the region where the establishment is present. But it is worth highlighting that in those established in Japan (Tokyo and Koshien), There is a collaboration with Nintendo to offer a game developer experience for its young attendees who aspire to one day actually work with the greats from Kyoto.

The most curious thing is that they let the kids use the Switch’s Game Builder Garage software to create their game, and then present it to their classmates, and they get a small gift from the staff when they finish the experience.

I took the kid to KidZania Tokyo today, which is a mini city for kids where they can work jobs, bank, shop, etc but they also had a job working for Nintendo as a game dev. pic.twitter.com/slbPERK87P — Shane Lynch (@iequalshane) June 26, 2024

It’s certainly an experience that kids will enjoy right away, even if it’s only in a limited region, which may be somewhat discouraging to some of the world. Hopefully it will eventually come to this side of the world as well, as it might encourage young minds to create their own games, not necessarily to try to go to a new place. Nintendo to look for a job.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: It is a fact that many of us would have liked to experience something like this in our childhood. However, it is a bit sad that regional limitations exist again.