The formula is simple: 1) say “comma” (comma, in English) and 2) “la”; in Portuguese it becomes “KÔ-mala”

Amara, 8 years old, and Leela, 6 years old, daughters of Meena Harris, niece of the Vice President of the United States and presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, were present on Thursday (23.Aug.2024) on the 4th day of the Democratic National Convention to teach the pronunciation of the Democrat’s name.

According to them, the formula is simple. First, you say “Comma” (comma, in English)and then complete with the “there”. In Portuguese, the pronunciation is “KÔ-mala”. The two girls were introduced by actress Kerry Washington.

Watch (1min05sec):

The explanation was given in response to opponents of the US vice president, who purposely pronounce Kamala Harris’ name incorrectly with the intention of ridiculing her – as former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump has already done.

This is not the first time the Democratic candidate has made a statement detailing the pronunciation of her name. In 2016, when she was running for the United States Senate, Kamala posted a humorous video of children teaching how to pronounce her name.

The video also shows the wrong forms of pronunciation.

Watch (40sec):

ORIGIN

The name “Kamala” comes from “Kamala”which in Sanskrit means “lotus flower”. The word is very present in Indian culture. The name was chosen by Shyamala Gopalan Harris, an Indian woman, mother of the vice president.