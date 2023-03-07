James Webb Telescope captures data on six massive galaxies that science cannot identify

The implementation of a new function on the TikTok social network was recently announced, which is specifically aimed at safeguarding users to a greater extent. minors.

It is the tool that imposes a time limit to navigate in the ByteDance virtual platformthis with the aim of limit the use of the app by children and adolescents.

As you must have already verified on your own, TikTok is addictive, since it is enough to watch just one video to immerse yourself in dozens of them and, when you least expect it, have spent an hour inside the viral social network.

In addition to the fact that addiction to TikTok is harmful for both minors and adults, it must be taken into account that there are a wide variety of topics that are definitely not for children.

In fact, research within the Chinese platform has shown that videos circulate on it that incite users to different disorders, especially eating, as well as self-harm.

Likewise, we must not lose sight of the fact that in recent months some of the challenges of TikTok have been in the news, which have left dozens of intoxicated minors and have even caused deaths.

Under this framework, ByteDance decided to enable a new function that allows limiting the time in which minors navigate within the Asian platform, as a measure to reduce the risks in children and adolescents.

How does the time limit work on TikTok?

If you are a parent or take care of your relatives who are minors, you are surely wondering how the time limit works on TikTok, and we will detail it for you immediately.

The new tool of the Chinese social network allows you to impose a time limit to use TikTok per day, which ranges from intervals of 40, 60, 90 or 120 minutes, that is, the maximum would be 2 hours during the day. After the timer expires, an alert will be sent to the device where the minor is using the app.

It should be noted that to activate and deactivate the time limit on TikTok a password will be requiredso that minors will or will comply with the established time limit.

To use the function, all you have to do is open the TikTok app, go to the “Settings and privacy”after which you must click on “Screen Time”and after that select the option “Daily Screen Time”. After that, the person must choose the time and establish a password.