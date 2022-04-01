Since the launch of switch in 2017, Nintendo has constantly had to deal with lawsuits caused by the infamous drift of the Joy Con. Five years later, the big n I still haven’t found a solution to this problem, and the lawsuits keep coming and going. Now, a group of parents and lawyers are determining if it is possible that the children can also sue the Japanese firm for this, or not.

It happens that two mothers bought a switch for their children, and eventually, their Joy Con they began to suffer from drift. These ladies wanted to sue Nintendobut the big n argues that at the time they bought the console, they lost the right to sue them because they already signed a End User License Agreement, which prohibits them from carrying out any type of legal action against the company.

This forced them to think of a solution, and it occurred to them to involve their children in the case since, being minors, they cannot legally accept or sign said agreement. But on the other hand, Nintendo says they can’t sue them because they didn’t buy the console outright.

Finding themselves at a crossroads, both mothers turned to a group of lawyers, who presented the case before the federal court of California who in turn are already investigating it to determine a possible solution.

Publisher’s note: It seems that Nintendo has already given up on the drift issue, and we will have to get used to dealing with it in the remainder of the life cycle of this console. Apparently, the Joy-Con that came along with the OLED are much more resistant to this, but it has never been possible to prove one hundred percent.

Via: nintendo life