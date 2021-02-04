The 2021 Kids Choice Awards, the awards show celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more, announced its list of nominees for this year’s edition.

The figures that lead the list are Justin Bieber with five nominations, and Stranger things with four. Then they are followed by: Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls world tour, and Wonder Woman 1984, which have three nominations each.

Kenan Thompson, actor and comedian, who has previously been a winner of the Kids Choice Award, will host this ceremony.

According to the network, using XR technology, viewers will travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and directly to the homes of celebrities.

Also in this edition there will be live and interactive fan walls that will bring celebrities and families home to the main stage. Plus, an all-night live voting second screen where fans stay in control, and a KCA award presented by a family to be chosen during the show.

Finally, starting this Wednesday, all fans can cast votes on Twitter through this link (HERE)

