José Luis García has been involved in porn for more than four decades. In how porn entangles the lives of adolescents and adults, but especially the former. In how he paralyzes her, changes her, and sometimes even nullifies her. In how it is creeping into the sexual life of boys and girls, and in how it crosses sexual violence, more and more frequent among the younger people. He has worked for him from his office as a clinical psychologist, and also in the health system of Navarra for 36 years, five of them as director of the Family Planning and Sex Education Centers in that community. He has also done it from auditoriums, school classrooms, institutes and universities. He is now co-director of the first Expert course on Prevention of the Effects of Pornography on Affective-Sexual Health taught by a Spanish university, the Rey Juan Carlos, in Madrid. On the phone from Navarra, where he lives, he talks about what he has seen in the last few decades, an “abysmal change” in how we grow, interact and socialize with porn. He also had the “innocent” idea of ​​proposing to “end” pornography. And of a certainty: “You have to talk about porn [con los menores], precisely because it will not disappear. It will only do so when it stops being consumed.”

Ask. And regulate it?

Answer. For that, the internet would have to be regulated so that violent porn cannot exist. It is a very complicated task that I do not know if it would be possible. I would say it is impossible. There are millions of websites in different countries, you can mess with one and the next day ten more appear, they are very powerful companies.

Q. You know the daily life of minors in this sense: how they see it, from which devices, what relationship they have with pornography… Don’t you think there is a way to moderate?

R. Any kid with a cell phone will run into porn. Yes or yes. Obviously, something must be done from a legal point of view, influence putting infinite obstacles to minors, find a way to control access. It cannot be that any minor can, without any control, access millions of films in which many extreme violence is represented, with the negative future in the sexual-affective education that entails.

Q. But he is not in favor of banning it, or trying to.

R. No, because I don’t see it as feasible in the short or medium term. In addition, history has shown us that the prohibition of drugs, for example, increases the consumption of what you want to prohibit and porn is a very powerful drug since it stimulates sexual desire, and for free.

The clinical psychologist and sex educator José Luis García. PABLO LASAOSA

Q. And what is he in favor of?

R. Of sex education. Train boys or girls from a very early age so that they learn to make decisions. Talk about what porn is, show them what it reflects, argue why it is emotionally unhealthy, and explain that if they have sexual interests, there are other non-violent alternatives. Human beings have always sought sexual stimuli and we know that the audiovisual environment is the one that reaches our brain with the most impact, the fastest. The reaction of pleasure and well-being are very fast, especially in an adolescent brain that is under construction. Therefore, if they are going to watch porn, they will have to be trained so that their health and the sexual health of those with whom they interact have the highest possible quality. I give many courses with kids and parents and when we talk about alcohol or tobacco we say the same thing: they are going to find it and they have to be trained to decide, so that they know how to manage that type of realities that they are going to encounter. The problem is that we don’t have those erotic movies to compete with it.

Q. Do you think that families, teachers, educators are willing to do so?

R. Well, I’ve been 45 years with it intensely and passionately and it has brought me many difficulties. Increasingly. We are going further and further back and there are fewer and fewer professionals interested in this topic. Thirty years ago the environment was very favorable, and now you don’t see that attitude in a general way.

Q. what do you see

R. In education there are a lot of difficulties, the family environment is not very conducive either. Who starts it? There are many teachers who do not want to get into this garden: either because parents complain, or because they are not trained, or because it is not included in their salary. And there are many parents who do not even want to hear about doing it at school and believe that it is something only at home, private. And it is not, but nobody wants to get into this garden and it is the only alternative. I am a bit pessimistic.

Q. Despite the progress?

R. The laws of Sexual Freedom and the abortion reform are, but they have to be made effective [ambas han incluidos la educación afectivosexual obligatoria en todo el currículo educativo], develop them and endow them financially, because if we do not train teachers, in a broad, systematic and scientific way, we are not going to do anything. Catalonia, the Basque Country and Navarra have proposed various alternatives. Even so, what I know does not reach all educational levels nor does it reach all places. If we want it to arrive and be efficient, for kids to be able to decide what kind of porn they watch, or if they watch it or not, it’s not a matter of a day or a small talk. There is the example of the condom, because a boy or girl knows what it is and what it is for does not mean that they buy it or that they carry it in their pocket or put it on systematically, its use requires preparation, knowledge, information, awareness of the responsible sex.

Q. There aren’t many condoms in porn.

R. No. They are invisible. What is still there are unwanted pregnancies and an unbridled increase in sexually transmitted infections and too much sexual violence for a decade.

Q. Does it relate directly?

R. There is enough scientific evidence to do so. Porn is the model they follow for their relationships, it’s the only instruction manual they have, so it’s likely related. We have a generation of pornographic boys and girls, who have been trained in affective sex issues, fundamentally taking violent porn as a reference, seeing how a man mistreats a woman, excited and feeling pleasure. It is a model that transmits values ​​and attitudes. And there are studies that tell us that 25% before the age of 20 would have seen between 1,000 and 5,000 hours of porn. Therefore, if a 20-second ad influences behavior, how can that enormous amount of dopamine generated by its viewing not influence?

José Luis García, clinical psychologist and sex educator. PABLO LASAOSA

Q. What consequences have you perceived throughout your career?

R. Children who are very sexually active, early in their relationships, different alcohol and drug use disorders, brain disorders, mental health problems, problems with partners because he will suggest doing things that she doesn’t want or doesn’t feel like, from there she can lead to resorting to prostitution, the sexual exploitation of poor and vulnerable women. There are also terrible cases of girls who have carried out unwanted sexual practices, such as anal penetration or suffocation, who do not have the knowledge to do so but do it because their boyfriend asks them to in love or because she has seen it and ” the porn girl makes it so easy and has such a good time”, or because her friends told her to. And then come the anal injuries, pain, emotional disturbances…

Q. And sexual violence?

R. And sexual violence. This porn-based idea of ​​sexuality is poor and rickety. Porn is very perverse, because in porn sex is sexual violence, tolerable and acceptable. It gives the idea that it’s very easy to flirt or fuck: in no video, no man is left without penetrating the woman. The message is that having sex is easy, that women like to be forced and beaten and ultimately raped. That exercising violence or submitting to it is exciting. That sex always involves intercourse, without protection, and harassing them. Porn alters the human being’s capacity for empathy and compassion.

Q. What would be an optimal model?

R. Positive sexuality, with well-being, passion, pleasure, empathy and mutual agreement. A healthy sexuality that teaches them that sex can be one of the most wonderful things in a person’s life, and that whoever uses violence is actually missing out on that experience.

Q. Is it urgent that this model be imposed?

R. A lot. It is a serious and serious matter, with enough evidence to make decisions as soon as possible. If we don’t, we are leaving the sexual future of part of our adolescents to pornography and we are going to have generations with many problems. You have to choose: either violent porn, or mothers, fathers and teachers.