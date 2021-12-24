It is December 24th, everything is ready for the arrival of Santa Claus with his reindeer. And for kids wondering where the sled will be before midnight and which route it will take, there may be an answer. It is possible, in fact, to follow the journey of Santa Claus departing from the North Pole. And not only that, it is also possible to ask him a few questions “When will he come to my house? What kind of cookies does he like? ” as he explains Preston Schlachter, program manager and spokesperson for Norad, to the Associated Press. This happens thanks to the collaboration between the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) and the telecom provider Verizon. From six in the morning (New York time) and throughout the day before the volunteers will answer phone calls from children around the world. During the day it will be possible to follow the flight of Santa Claus captured by SantaCams.

“Every family, every country faces the impact of this pandemic. Santa Claus is an icon and a source of joy for many people, ”says Schlachter and adds that Santa Claus will likely wear a mask and gloves at every stop.

During the trip it will also be possible to learn about the traditions of holidays from all over the world, as well as knowing where Santa Claus is. There will also be more technical details such as the weight of the gifts at take-off, the propulsion of the sled or the power of the reindeer.

The idea of ​​following the journey and calling Santa Claus, however, is not recent. It is not born with apps or social media, but it is a story that starts from the landline phone and from an error. In fact, in 1955, a Colorado Springs shop placed an ad in a newspaper: “Call me on my private phone, I’ll talk to you personally” signed “Santa Claus” with a number to call. That number, however, is wrong and refers to the command center of the Continental Air Defense (Conad, now Norad). Being on duty that night is the Air Force colonel Harry Shoup who, realizing the mistake on the first phone call, decides to play the game by becoming “Santa Claus”. At that point he invites his entire team to do the same, providing information on the position of the sled. For 66 years, Norad has continued to respond to children around the world on Christmas Eve. Today it is a little more “social” than in the 1950s and also more technological, and it is in 3D as it crosses all the continents of the globe. You can follow his journey on the Norad Tracks Santa website or app.