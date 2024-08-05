Paris (AFP)

Italian Gianmarco Tamberi, who shared the high jump gold medal with Qatari Mutaz Barshim at the Tokyo Olympics (Summer 2021), has decided to postpone his trip to the French capital after suffering a health “illness” due to “possible kidney stones,” according to what he announced days before his participation in the Paris Games.

“I was supposed to leave for Paris, to start my journey towards this big dream, instead I was advised to postpone the trip, hoping this nightmare will end with a little rest,” the 32-year-old athlete wrote on social media.

“All I can do is wait, I don’t deserve all this, I’ve done everything for these Olympics, everything,” he continued.

The Italian is racing against time, while the high jump qualifiers start on Wednesday, before the final scheduled for Saturday.

Tampere explained that he had to go to the emergency room for an “ultrasound” and “blood tests.”

Tampere returned to Italy after carrying his country’s flag at the opening ceremony of the Games, which was held on the River Seine.

He won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo after jumping 2.37 metres, which he shared with Barshim. The Olympic, world and European champion has only just returned to the field, having recovered from a swollen thigh that forced him to withdraw from the Monaco meeting in July.