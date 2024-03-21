Transplanted for the first time in the world, in Boston, the kidney of a pig, genetically modified, on a patient with end-stage renal disease. The news of the pioneering transplant, which for experts represents a medical milestone, was reported by the online 'New York Times'.

The patient, a 62-year-old man, continues to improve, doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital say. And in case of success of the transplant, the breakthrough will offer hope to hundreds of thousands of patients whose fate depends on a new organ.

So far the signs look promising: The kidneys remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood, and the new kidney began producing urine shortly after surgery last weekend. The patient is already able to walk in the hospital corridors and could be discharged soon.