Among the notable new approaches of biotechnological medicine, the new intervention to remove the kidney stones

Generally speaking, kidney stones are treated through an endoscopic procedure. If the stone turns out to be too large, urologists will dissect it using a laser. The larger pieces can be removed with a grasping tool, but this is not possible for the smaller pieces, instead they will remain in the kidney and be excreted through the urine.

Kidney stones can be treated with drugs or minimally invasive therapies; as technical possibilities continue to evolve, urologists are increasingly opting for endoscopic procedures. The endoscope is inserted into the kidney via the urinary tract to locate the stones and remove them in a targeted manner. If the kidney stone is larger than five millimeters, i.e. larger than the natural urinary tract, it must be cut into pieces through a laser..

These pieces vary in size: the larger ones can be removed with a grasping tool, but the smaller ones are too small to grasp. Within a few months, the fragments that remain in the kidney can turn into a large stone and cause complications again.

Purenum GmbH has decided to seek new solutions to combat this problem which causes severe pain to those affected. Manfred Peschka and Prof. Ingo Grunwald founded the company as a spin-off of Fraunhofer IFAM in Bremen in December 2017.

By participating in the GO-Bio funding program for biotech startups offered by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), they were able to secure the necessary funding to successfully start their company.

The product the two researchers developed to combat the tiny stone fragments is a hydrogel made from biocompatible materials. The hydrogel is made up of two liquid components that have been colored blue and yellow to ensure good color contrast, allowing the surgeon to control delivery very precisely.

The blue component is applied first, then flows and envelops the stone fragments. The yellow component is then added. The application is extremely simple as the two components do not have to be mixed. Within seconds, the addition of the yellow component produces a gel solid enough to hold the small stone fragments within them.

The hydrogel also features an elastic structure that can be grasped with a grasping tool and pulled through narrow channels (such as an endoscope). This allows the surgeon to easily extract the gel containing the stone fragments from the kidney via the endoscope.

After the operation, the hydrogel can be dissolved easily to analyze the stones: “We intend to launch the gel on the German market in the second quarter of this year under the name mediNiK-basic“, has explained Manfred Peschka, CEO of Purenum GmbH.

“The term ‘without stones’ is not precisely defined, there are various definitions. And no systematic studies have been conducted among patients to provide information on the size of stones recovered during operations“Said Prof. Ingo Grunwald, CTO at Purenum.

“To this end, we are currently conducting a study in five different locations. Once completed, this study will support our promise that, with mediNiK, we can remove more small stone fragments than would be possible without the use of our hydrogel.“, Continued the expert.

The product is also attracting international interest, with Purenum GmbH receiving inquiries from all over the world: “At the moment there are no comparable products in circulation: mediNiK is a world first in the field of urology “, claimed prof. Ingo Grunwald, biologist.