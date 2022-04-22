Chapala, Jalisco.- groups focused on environmental conservation from chapala Y Ajijic such as Environmental Connection, organize presentations by the Earth day with conferences, music and cinema in the main square of Ajijic, Jalisco.

Today, April 22, will be the inauguration, where there will be a presentation with the history of the protection of the largest lake in the countryChapala, in addition, the event will last until April 23 and 24 with conferences and live music.

One of the invited groups, Unidos por Chapala, will present “Ya es tiempo!”, where they will talk about the problems in the municipality that ultimately affect all of Jalisco and its surroundings since Lake Chapala supplies water to a large part of the population.

A part of Lake Chapala passes through the municipality of Poncitlán, which by 2020 was already alerting the authorities with the 40% of girls and boys in its population suffered from kidney inflammationfigures that by 2022 were reinforced since 47% of studied minors suffered from some degree of insufficiency.

In addition, the Unidos por Chapala collective explained that not only the contamination of the lake is combated, but also the ineffective urban organization due to the high reception of foreigners in AjijicJalisco, to which properties without urban planning are sold.

“The problem is that there is no infrastructure, there is not enough water and they continue to sell (houses to foreigners), they cover riverbeds and this causes the hills to break off. […] They bend the water to us to give it to the preserves (of foreigners) and they give us two, three hours of water a day”, mentioned a member of Unidos por Chapala.

The presentations will also include research conferences carried out in the area, as well as presentations of folk music and children’s artistic projects, in addition, due to the high foreign population, they will have translators into the English language.