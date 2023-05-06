A growing cancer, the one that hit Murgia, often discovered in an advanced stage. Smoking is still one of the major risk factors. Blood in the urine can be a sign. The ultrasound is the first instrumental examination

Kidney cancer mostly affects men, but cases are steadily growing in both sexes. About 70% of patients live 5 years after diagnosis. However about a third of cases (30%) are discovered late, in the advanced stage. Six out of 10 people become aware of the disease during tests carried out for other health problems so that only 55% of cancers are identified when confined only to the kidney and therefore easier to treat.

Who risks more

It is believed that the overweight is at the basis of about 25% of newly diagnosed cases in Europe, with particular reference to women. The tobacco instead it would be responsible for about 40% of cases, especially in men: the number of cigarettes smoked every day and the number of years of exposure are directly proportional to the increased risk of this disease. Me too’hypertension arterial appears to play an important role. Another causal factor involved, albeit less frequently, is theoccupational exposure to some substances: asbestos (asbestos) and cadmium, phenacetin and torotrast are strongly suspected of having a carcinogenic action. About 4% of cases may have a hereditary basis due to von Hippel-Lindau syndrome, transmitted by the VHL gene. Even those who suffer from polycystic kidney disease

a, undergoing dialysis for a long time, has a higher risk of developing cancer. THE first-degree relatives of patients with renal cell carcinoma may be four times more likely to have the same tumor than the general population.



Symptoms

In the initial stage, renal cancer may not give identifiable symptoms, apart from the presence of hematuria (blood in urine) in cases where the tumor is centrally located by infiltrating the excretory tract, the one that discharges the urine produced by the kidney into the bladder. Do not underestimate a possible sense of weight in the side that lasts over time or the appearance, in the male, of varicocele. As far as hematuria is concerned, it is important to remember that although it is sometimes associated with the presence of tumors of the genitourinary tract (in particular kidney and bladder), its most frequent cause is an infection.



Exams

What tests are needed to diagnose it? In the event of blood in the urine, a sense of weight in the lumbar region, the appearance of varicoceles or other symptoms judged suspicious by the doctor, the examination of first choice remains thecomplete ultrasound of the abdomen. If the doubt is confirmed, a Total Body CT to evaluate the extent of the disease, i.e. verify whether the tumor is localized to the kidneys only, and if so where, or whether it also affects the lymph nodes or has already given metastases. In the presence of bone pain and based on the results of the CT scan, it may also be advisable to associate a bone scintigraphy. Then some are to be made laboratory tests to complete the clinical and prognostic evaluation.



Treatment

There surgery it remains the treatment of choice for localized disease, to be carried out when possible in a conservative way (i.e. by removing only the lesion, sparing the kidney and its functionality as much as possible), given that in this way both survival and the quality of life of the patients are improved. The operation is also indicated in cases with metastatic disease and good general conditions because it is linked to greater survival. If the tumor is in an advanced stage, the first-line treatments must then be associated with the intervention different drugs.