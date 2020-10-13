Big news has come out for Android smartphone users. A new ransomware, ie virus, has been detected which kidnaps the data of your smartphone and then returns the data to you with a ransom. From time to time there are such attacks on Android devices, but this new ransomware is already very powerful and its presence in the phone is not easily detected, due to which Android smartphones or other Android devices are quite The danger is looming. Also, computer and laptop users are also greatly threatened by this virus.

This virus is not easily detected

Earlier this month, the Microsoft 365 Defender Research team reported in a report that a new virus named AndroidOS / MalLocker.B has been added to the ransomware family, which kidnaps users’ data and is yet to find a solution. is.

Microsoft’s team clearly stated that this ransomware is quite dangerous. As soon as the Android smartphone user downloads some suspicious software or shows various types of pop-up ads in the search engine, then only assume that your phone has started catching the virus. In such a situation, try to open only the site of need.

Can kidnap data from your mobile and laptop

This ransomware does not break

According to PhoneArena’s report, there is currently no security solution available to protect against this new ransomware and many companies are trying to cut it, but since this virus is very powerful, there is a crisis on user data. . The biggest thing is that as soon as there is an attack of this ransomware on someone’s phone, all the data of the phone gets caught in the virus and then the virus charges arbitrary money from the user. Hackers are constantly succeeding in trying to make this virus more powerful.