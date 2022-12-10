40-year-old man held a woman and child hostage inside a drugstore. The center of the German city of Dresden, in the state of Saxony, was closed off this Saturday morning (10/12) after a 40-year-old man took a woman and a child hostage in a drug store in a mall. A large contingent of police and vehicles was sent to the scene.

The suspect hid, together with the hostages, in the Altmarkt gallery. Police evacuated the site and surrounding areas and stopped the famous Striezelmarkt market from operating. Traffic was restricted and public transport was also affected.

Around noon, a police operation rescued the hostages and arrested the assailant. He was seriously injured and cannot be interrogated. It is not yet clear whether the man was injured or injured during the arrest. According to the police, the two hostages – a drugstore employee and a child – were physically unharmed. Also according to the agents, the attacker would suffer from mental problems.

It is suspected that the man took the hostages after killing his own mother earlier in the Prohlis neighborhood. The 62-year-old mother of the attacker was found dead in her apartment at around 7:20 am (local time).

Shots on a radio station

Before heading to the gallery, the man broke into the Ammonhof office building, which houses Radio Dresden. According to witnesses, shots would have been fired at the door of the radio station. No one was hurt.

“It is now the task of experts to verify this,” said a police spokesman.

The commercial building, which is close to the city center, is being searched by criminalists.

