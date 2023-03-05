It said the kidnapping took place between the northern cities of Gao and Kidal, long hotbeds of militant and armed group violence..

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Mali said, “We confirm the abduction of two of our colleagues this morning“.

My name and nationality of the kidnapped were not revealed.

Mali has faced instability since 2012 due to militant activities in the north.

Since then they have spread across West Africa’s Sahel region killing thousands and displacing more than two million people in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.