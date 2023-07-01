Brazil Agencyi

Images of the kidnapping and attempted rape of a 12-year-old child in the Federal District were widely circulated on social media this week. The victim was kidnapped last Wednesday (28) when leaving school and rescued after 11 hours of captivity. In the property, police found handcuffs and material used to sedate the victim. Videos and photos of pornographic content were found. The two suspects in the crimes have already been arrested.

Experts warn, however, of the risks of disseminating images of the victim on social networks. The Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) already provides that children and adolescents must have full protection from the family, society and the State. To guarantee this right, the dissemination of videos, photos or content of the victims, even with the intention of raising an alert, is prohibited.

“In the face of situations involving violence, people need to understand that they should not share this content, even if it is with the intention of bringing awareness to people, already alerting people to situations like this”, said the project manager at Safernet Brasil , Guilherme Alves.

He also explains that even if there is an intention to raise an alert, sharing these images can be considered a crime. And this content can be denounced on the site denuncio.org.br. There, the contents are analyzed by technicians from the Public Ministry and the Federal Police.

Investigations

Police found the kidnapper after information from witnesses, who saw the girl getting into the car. “This couple, when they committed the crime, a witness wrote down the license plate, this plate was irradiated to the police, the police discovered the owner of the car, who is the author [do crime]”, explained the delegate of the Civil Police of the Federal District, João Guilherme.

Immediately, the police went to the car owner’s house and found a child’s backpack inside the vehicle. Questioned by the police, he decided to confess that the victim was in his apartment.

Now, the Civil Police is investigating the participation of prisoners in a network of abuse and sexual exploitation of minors in the kidnapping that took place this week in the Federal District.

