Juarez City.- A strong police mobilization led to the deprivation of a man’s liberty tonight in the La Presa neighborhood.

Relatives of the victim made the report to the emergency number 911, the first responders were municipal agents who arrived at the scene located on Francisco I. Madero and Cerro de la Bufa streets.

The victim was identified as Gael GG, 27 years old, who was leaving his home when he was approached by armed people and forced into a van.

Municipal and National Guard elements carried out a search operation in the area without achieving positive results.

Finally, the Northern District Attorney’s Office was informed so that ministerial elements can continue with the investigation of the case.