Armed men abducted dozens of students in Niger State on Wednesday. One of them is said to have died.

LAGOS dpa | In Nigeria, gunmen abducted dozen of schoolchildren again on Wednesday. According to unofficial information from government circles, one student was killed, while 29 others were abducted along with three teachers and twelve family members. The figures are still provisional.

The attack had therefore occurred early in the morning in the central state of Niger. Uniformed attackers with assault rifles broke into the building of the science college of the state school in Kagara. The background was initially unclear, details were expected in the course of the day.

Almost two months ago, the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram kidnapped several hundred school children in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina, but released them a week later.

It remained unclear whether the ransom was paid. Boko Haram and splinter groups have been terrorizing northern Nigeria’s population for years. In April 2014, they abducted 276 girls in a similar manner from a school in Chibok.

The act caused international horror and triggered a solidarity campaign for the release of the girls, supported by many celebrities.