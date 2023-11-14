Luis Eladio Pérez was kidnapped in the jungles of Colombia by guerrillas from the extinct FARC for almost seven years, from 2001 to 2008. In Green Hell, In the book he published after regaining his freedom, he confesses that he contemplated the idea of ​​taking his own life. At several moments during that prolonged captivity she thought that he was worth more dead than alive, because the anguish of her family reached the depths of her soul and she had purchased insurance for enough money to help her overcome that difficult ordeal. He spent long years in chains, suffered leishmaniasis and a heart attack. “The conditions were absolutely inhumane,” and included “unspeakable physical and emotional torture,” declared time later, as a victim, before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP).

Luis Eladio, as everyone knows him, is one of the most notorious cases of a scourge that became an epidemic in Colombia. Kidnapping, one of the cruelest crimes condemned by society, once again stirs up public debate due to the actions of the ELN. The last guerrilla in arms took 12 days to free, last week, the father of soccer player Luis Díaz, keeps some 30 hostages in its power and is reluctant to abandon that practice, despite sitting at a dialogue table with delegates of President Gustavo Petro.

The Government negotiators had to remember in a statement that it is a crime that cruelly violates human dignity, causes immense suffering to families and violates the humanity of the kidnapped person in their deepest intimacy. The kidnapping “causes serious damage to the confidence of Colombian society in the possibility of achieving peace,” points out the document signed by the delegates, who recognize that “it generates hatred that is difficult to overcome against its perpetrators, it is a continuous crime – since It extends beyond the act of detention itself – it generates permanent anguish for the kidnapped person and his or her loved ones and a total rejection by the national and international community.”

The chains of kidnapping continue to be carried after regaining freedom, explains the final report of the Truth Commission. The physical, psychological and economic impacts have been permanent for most of the victims and have changed their way of being, feeling and even relating to others. The kidnapping changed his way of living and seeing life. It is an open wound that has never healed. The final report describes it as “a suspended death.” For the Jesuit father Francis de Rouxwho chaired the commission, is “the crime that most broke and divided Colombians.”

Knowing the total number of victims has not been an easy task. Several institutions have made their measurements. A few years ago, an investigation by the National Center for Historical Memory, recorded in the report A kidnapped society, documented 39,058 people kidnapped at least once in 40 years. The Truth Commission raised that figure to at least 50,770 in the context of the armed conflict between 1990 and 2018, although it estimates that under-registration can catapult the universe of victims up to 80,000 cases. The main culprit has been the extinct FARC guerrilla, with 40% of the cases, followed by paramilitary groups (24%) and the ELN (19%), which carried out 9,538 kidnappings in that period.

Starting in the 1970s, kidnapping began to become more recurrent and spread throughout the country. In the eighties it increased, and although it temporarily decreased after the 1991 Constitution, it experienced an exponential increase between 1996 and 2002.

The dimension of the phenomenon was starkly reflected for nearly two decades in The voices of kidnapping, a radio space where relatives of kidnapped people went at dawn to send messages of encouragement to their loved ones, many of them trapped in the depths of the jungle. The program gained great notoriety at the beginning of the century, when the issue was at the top of the public agenda both due to the numerous kidnappings for extortion by different groups, as well as the kidnappings of politicians and military personnel perpetrated by the FARC. The rejection of the kidnapping brought millions of people to the streets in massive marches.

Precisely the prolonged kidnappings of politicians, with the purpose of forcing an exchange with the Government, was one of the most cruel crimes of the FARC. This strategy intensified during the decline of the Andrés Pastrana government (1998-2002), after the failed El Caguán negotiation. The families of those kidnapped tirelessly pressured the Executive of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) to achieve a humanitarian agreement that never came. The painful chapter of political kidnappings, which shocked a society ravaged by all types of violence, resulted in 13 deaths, eight unilateral surrenders – among them that of Luis Eladio Pérez –, 15 rescued by the army – including Ingrid Betancourt – and two escapees. Many of the survivors wrote books recounting the details of their captivity.

After signing the peace, the FARC have recognized that they kidnapped as a war tactic and have asked for forgiveness. It was a “systematic and massive” practice for at least 30 years, between 1982 and 2012, stated the JEP when charging the former guerrilla leadership in 2021 with a series of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the deprivation of freedom of civil and military. It is one of the most advanced major processes – or ‘macro cases’ – in the transitional justice system.

When they sat down to negotiate in Havana, the FARC had already renounced that practice. “To the ELN I share a self-criticism that Jacobo Arenas and Alfonso Cano [líderes históricos de las FARC] They instilled in us and we responded too late: the kidnapping is inhuman, anti-political and unnecessary,” Rodrigo Londoño wrote in X last week. Timochenkothe guerrilla commander who signed the peace agreement.

“The guerrilla practice that has contributed most to the right-wing of Colombia is kidnapping,” pointed this weekend the journalist Marta Ruiz, who was Truth Commissioner. “The country, and not just the establishment, frontally rejects this human trade with the freedom and dignity of people. Rejects the involvement of civilians in an eternal war in which they have nothing to do. Therefore, if this guerrilla does not stop kidnapping, it is due to a political decision and not due to economic necessity. They reserve kidnapping as a weapon for blackmail, as a military advantage in their favor, to pressure the achievement of their diffuse political objectives,” she noted.

The last guerrilla in arms insists that the “withholdings” are part of their “finance operations”, despite the fact that it is a violation of the ceasefire already agreed upon – and is prohibited by International Humanitarian Law. That has been a recurring obstacle in attempts to negotiate peace. “It is unsustainable to argue, from an ethical point of view, that trading with human beings is legal, even under the conditions of an armed conflict,” the Government negotiators have responded. The cry against kidnapping has resurfaced in Colombian society, a loud and clear cry. The ELN is still reluctant to listen to him.

