So many doubts and lies surrounding the kidnapping of Denise Pipitone. During the last episode of Life live, the conductor Alberto Matano shed light on some lies told by Gaspare Ghaleb, Jessica Pulizzi’s boyfriend in 2004.

Credit: Life Live

The young man had told investigators that he learned of little Denise’s disappearance from a call from Jessica. The latter, according to his account, had phoned him and told him to change the channel and to watch Tg Vallo. From the phone records though there is no call which corresponds to the time of that first report broadcast on the disappearance of the 4-year-old girl.

His fiancée’s last call is at 13:10, but Tg Vallo aired at 13:39. How then did Gaspare Ghaleb know that Denise had disappeared, if the news had not yet been spread anywhere?

The correspondent of La vita in vivo, Lucilla Masucci, has explained:

Ghaleb said he was watching cartoons and Jessica phoned him. Too bad that phone call doesn’t exist. The last call is at 13.10. But how did Ghaleb find out about the disappearance if the news aired at 1.39pm? It means that he knew before the news was public.

And that’s not the boy’s only lie. Gaspare had declared that he had slept late and that he was staying that day watching the Simpsons and Dragon Ball. But the two cartoons were no longer broadcast on TV, as they had been suspended in the summer season. Not only that, Ghaleb took several calls that morning, then he wasn’t sleeping at all and Jessica’s cell phone, as Marshal Francesco Lombardo also declared, was hooked near the place of the abduction by Denise Pipitone.

Denise Pipitone: investigations on the Hotel Ruggero

The journalist of the TV program also informed the host of the broadcast that she became aware of another important piece of information. He did not disclose many details so as not to harm the investigation, but it seems that the prosecutor is also investigating the Hotel Ruggero, where Anna Corona worked in 2004.