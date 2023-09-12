The attorney general of the state of Chihuahua, North of mexicoCésar Jáuregui, declared this Thursday that The kidnapping of migrants is the main driver of violence, mainly in the border Ciudad Juárez.

The prosecutor announced that the human trafficking It has already caused gunfights between police and traffickers of people in transit on the northern Mexican border.

He also confirmed that the bodies of 10 people located in a grave in Coyame, in the Chihuahua mountains in recent days, they are part of a group of 13 migrants who had been reported missing more than a year ago.

In the same report, the prosecutor added that another 10 skeletons have been located in the last 24 hours, six in Juárez and four in Aldama, which have not been able to rule out that these are people who disappeared while in transit.



“With the issue of the entry of migrants that we are having disproportionately, the only thing that is causing is that there is a burden on these migrants. abuse of organized crime that sees in them the possibility of continuing to bleed them with more money than they already had to give”Jáuregui said.

The Chihuahua prosecutor pointed out that kidnappings and extortions have to do with migrant situationseven recalled the recent rescue of seven kidnapped migrants.

Personnel from the state prosecutor’s office monitor the area where a clandestine grave was found on the border of Ciudad Juárez and Chihuahua

“In this period we have rescued 112 kidnapped migrants, There are seven convictions of people who participated in kidnapping events,” he commented.

Jáuregui explained that there are 28 people detained for cases of kidnapping of migrants, 17 more people linked to the process and 12 people sentenced.

He said that the increase in this crime is evidently due to the fact that Chihuahua has become an important transportation route. migrants seeking to reach the United States United as they remain stranded in the state waiting to cross Meanwhile, migrants on the northern border of Mexico indicated that there is a lot of fear of being kidnapped.

“We are living here (in Chihuahua), we are sleeping on the street and in the parks, what we want“It is support from authority, because what we want is to be calm, our dream is to reach the United States.”said Alberto Deras, a Salvadoran migrant interviewed by EFE under the Santa Fe International Bridge, in the northern Mexican entity.

Another case of kidnapping of foreigners

Four Iranian citizens and two Ecuadorians were rescued by the authorities. The rescue operation was triggered by notification from the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mexico, who indicated that at least three people, citizens of their nation, were kidnapped.

According to The universallaw enforcement officers arrested three women and a man from Venezuelan nationality, who were in the care of the victims, preventing them from escaping. Besides, two mexican women They were arrested for being owners of the property.

The detainees are at the disposal of the Public Ministry; Those rescued were taken to safety with the aim of providing testimonies and receiving psychological and legal support.

In response to a request for support, the @SSC_CDMX carried out the rescue of 3 women and a man of Iranian nationality, as well as an Ecuadorian man and a minor, who were deprived of their liberty in a property in @A_VCarranza; 6 people were arrested. pic.twitter.com/WmECe84cg2 — Pablo Vázquez Camacho (@PabloVazC) September 11, 2023

