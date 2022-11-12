Kidnapping and personal injury, aggravated by having used torture and acted with cruelty as well as by the purpose of terrorism and racial hatred. These are the accusations against a 28-year-old Italian foreign fighter of Moroccan origin against whom the Brescia police carried out a precautionary custody order in prison.

In June 2019 the man, currently detained, was taken in Kobane (Syria) where he was in a state of capture by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, by officials of the Digos of Brescia and of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police at ” result of a complex operation conducted in close collaboration with the Aise, the FBI and the Syrian authorities and arrested for participation in an association with the purpose of terrorism, as, after a radical ideological adhesion to Islamic Jihad which began in Italy and completed in Germany , the same had left for Syria where he had become an operative of the self-styled Islamic State.

In July 2020, the Brescia Court sentenced him to 4 years of imprisonment, a sentence later confirmed on appeal.